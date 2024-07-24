UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 13,783 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 215.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 101.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 27,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 49.3% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.