UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,900 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,478,000 after buying an additional 165,105 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after acquiring an additional 960,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,698,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

