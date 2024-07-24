UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 410.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Veralto by 2.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Veralto by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Veralto by 4.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Veralto by 53.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.68. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

