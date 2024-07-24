UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 400 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,124,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after acquiring an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,177,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ADC traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,973. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.32.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

