UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 271.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,597 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after buying an additional 1,046,298 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $55,543,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after buying an additional 941,193 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

BK stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,839. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.