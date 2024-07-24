UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 501.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.21.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.10. The stock had a trading volume of 958,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,160. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

