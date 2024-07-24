UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 563.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,830. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

