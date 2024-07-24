UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,832,000 after acquiring an additional 186,562 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,370,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,051,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,557,000 after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OMC traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,980. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

