UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.01 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 111,917 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,456. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

