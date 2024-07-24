UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 178.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after buying an additional 550,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,542,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,733. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

