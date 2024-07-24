UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 89.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. 3,601,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

