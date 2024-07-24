UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,108 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,529,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,485,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4,618.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,443,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 1,413,377 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,042,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Arun Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 2,824,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,570. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 259.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

