UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 193.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.07.

TMUS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $185.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,768,468 shares of company stock valued at $808,635,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

