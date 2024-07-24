UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 259.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 478.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.06. The stock had a trading volume of 995,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $449.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.03 and its 200 day moving average is $417.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

