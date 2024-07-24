UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $1.05 Million in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after purchasing an additional 144,423 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 51.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 12.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock traded down $4.74 on Wednesday, reaching $174.95. The company had a trading volume of 101,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.68. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

