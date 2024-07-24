UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 14,255 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 265.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.16. 2,225,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,572. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

