UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 2,208 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 392.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $243,111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 352,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY traded up $14.83 on Wednesday, reaching $417.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,099. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.20.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.71.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

