UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 24,828 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 590.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,828 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $94,913,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of International Paper by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 352,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in International Paper by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 436,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 351,559 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. 14,857,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,740. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

