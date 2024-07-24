UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 447.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 2.6 %

Avery Dennison stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.79. The stock had a trading volume of 897,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,613. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.