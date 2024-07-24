UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 241.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COF traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,246. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.01 and its 200 day moving average is $138.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

