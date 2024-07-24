UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 33,118 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,118 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $90.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,647. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

