United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 2,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 128,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
United Health Products Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.
United Health Products Company Profile
United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Health Products
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.