United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $144.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.05.

UPS stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.16. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.19). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

