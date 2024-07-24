Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 706 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.05. The stock had a trading volume of 363,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.21.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

