Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Trading Up 4%

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.72. Approximately 57,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 386,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPBD shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,877,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 509,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,170,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter valued at about $12,198,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upbound Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 492,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 99,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

