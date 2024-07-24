Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.50-17.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03-4.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.500-17.300 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.90. 192,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,244. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

