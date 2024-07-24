Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.76 and last traded at C$20.78. Approximately 18,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 21,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.81.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.78.

