Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 32,899 shares.The stock last traded at $148.62 and had previously closed at $149.21.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $782.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.69.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
