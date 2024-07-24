Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 32,899 shares.The stock last traded at $148.62 and had previously closed at $149.21.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $782.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

