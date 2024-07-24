Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires Shares of 2,050 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 42,076 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,578,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

