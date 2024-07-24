Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

