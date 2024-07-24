Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Invests $213,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $34.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $730.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,607. The firm has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $741.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $749.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

