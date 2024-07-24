Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Invests $231,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.1 %
D.R. Horton stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,790. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.69.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.