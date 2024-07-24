Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 110,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 217,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,689. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

