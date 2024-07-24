Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 562 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 289,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.39.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.31. 1,358,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,759. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

