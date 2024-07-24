Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 764 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 377,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

