Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 135.69% from the stock’s current price.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,714. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. Verastem has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

