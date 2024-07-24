Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of Veritex stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 834,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Veritex has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

