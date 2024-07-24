Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Announces Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.700 EPS.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,948,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,920,574. The stock has a market cap of $167.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

