Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VRNA stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 101.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68,264 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after buying an additional 228,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

