Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,902.63

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $15,902.63 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,379.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.51 or 0.00552948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00108641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00245200 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00067969 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,890,385 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

