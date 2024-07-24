Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Reshma Kewalramani Sells 15,202 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reshma Kewalramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $498.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

