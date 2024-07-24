VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.10

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 1137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.1963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 593,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,562,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 48,086 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.