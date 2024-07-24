VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.10

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 1137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.1963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.