Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Visa to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.
Visa stock traded down $10.62 on Wednesday, reaching $254.17. 13,064,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,788. The stock has a market cap of $464.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.54.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.77.
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
