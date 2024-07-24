Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Visa to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $10.62 on Wednesday, reaching $254.17. 13,064,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,788. The stock has a market cap of $464.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.