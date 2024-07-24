W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.2 %

WRB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. 2,153,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

