Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Down 4%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.32. 1,993,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 27,923,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.