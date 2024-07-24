Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $172.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day moving average of $144.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

