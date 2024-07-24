Wedbush Raises AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $4.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMC. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.37.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE AMC traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 17,627,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,217,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

