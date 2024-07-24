Wedbush Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $315.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $385.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.60. 11,911,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,601. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.35 and its 200 day moving average is $327.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

