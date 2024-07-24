West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Boosted by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,414,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,049,000 after purchasing an additional 109,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $300,250,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $7.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.04. 1,040,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.