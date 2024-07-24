Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of WVVI opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

